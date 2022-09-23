WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – 11-year-old Nathan Veith is still recovering after being hit by a car while crossing the street on his bike at Central and Red Barn in Wichita on Tuesday.

Nathan’s family said he is stable but still in critical condition.

“He suffered some pretty serious head trauma, he has some facial fractures, some fractures throughout his skull, he’s got some brain bleeding,” said Nathan’s Dad, Matt Veith.

Nathan Veith (Courtesy: Matt Veith)

Nathan is one of six siblings. He is in the fifth grade and his dad, Matt, describes him as energetic and loving.

“He gives some of the biggest hugs you’ll ever receive,” said Matt.

Nathan Veith holding a stuffed dinosaur while in the hospital (Courtesy: Matt Veith)

Nathan’s family has been by his side in the hospital since the incident, and they brought him some items from home to bring him comfort, including a stuffed dinosaur.

“His little brother offered it for him to have while he is here in the hospital, which we all thought was a pretty adorable thing and just an incredible gesture from his brother,” Matt said.

Hundreds of people have come together to deliver meals and share thoughts and prayers for Nathan and his family.

“The support has been just astonishing,” said Matt.

Nathan’s Mom, Angela Veith, shared on Facebook how thankful they are for the support.

“You never know what types of things life can throw at you, so just enjoy every moment that you can,” said Matt.

Matt said they have a great team of doctors helping Nathan heal.

“Take this day by day, and hopefully, someday, we will get Nathan back just like we had him,” said Matt.

If you’d like to help the Veith family, you can do so here.