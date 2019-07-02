Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Politics
Don’t Miss This
Most Wanted
Photo Galleries
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
One person seriously hurt in south Topeka Street shooting
Top Stories
1 hurt in overnight single-car accident in Butler County
‘You look like me’: Mother meets daughter after 55 years apart
Community effort: new mural in Nomar replaces vandalized one
Rose Hill boy hit by car celebrates birthday, milestones at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Top Stories
Lindor, Ramírez homer as Indians beat Royals 5-4
Top Stories
Olympic gymnast shares knowledge, experience with next generation
Top Stories
Report: Former KU guard Frank Mason agrees to two-way deal with Bucks
Dozier homers in 1st, Royals snap Indians’ 6-game win streak
Royals recall Josh Staumont; Designate Wily Peralta for assignment
Wichita Wingmen look to take lacrosse to new heights
Community
Community Calendar
Summer Road Trip
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Give a Little
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Good Day Kansas
Report It!
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Meet The KSN Team
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Search
Search
Search
Local
One person seriously hurt in south Topeka Street shooting
1 hurt in overnight single-car accident in Butler County
Olympic gymnast shares knowledge, experience with next generation
Report: Former KU guard Frank Mason agrees to two-way deal with Bucks
‘You look like me’: Mother meets daughter after 55 years apart
More Local Headlines
Royals recall Josh Staumont; Designate Wily Peralta for assignment
1,500 people make their way through Lunar Leap 50 at Exploration Place
Hundreds receive health services, school supplies, and a hot lunch at Convoy of Hope
One dead, one injured in head-on collision
Shawnee man charged with murder, rape in woman’s death
Dodge City man arrested for impersonating officer
Police investigating deadly shooting in northwest Wichita
Taylor’s Forecast: Last 100 degree day, mild temperatures arrive with cold front
Community effort: new mural in Nomar replaces vandalized one
Rose Hill boy hit by car celebrates birthday, milestones at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital
National / World
Taken by storm: Lessons from the duck boat tragedy at Table Rock Lake
6-year-old baseball coach loses it after being ejected from game
Clashes involving Hong Kong’s protest movement grow violent
Opponents of giant Hawaii telescope launch protest march
Heat and humidity grip East Coast as Midwest gets reprieve
More National / World Headlines
Entertainment
‘The Lion King’ rules and ‘Endgame’ scores all-time record
Prince George turning 6 as UK palace releases new photos
‘Avengers: Endgame’ has passed ‘Avatar’ as biggest film ever
Ali called Marvel about ‘Blade’ after ‘Green Book’ win
Dispute pulls CBS off the air for DirecTV customers
More Entertainment Headlines
Main Street Kansas
Brewery taps into local water and history
Main Street Kansas: Yaks moo-ving into Kansas
Cafe owner feeds hunger and health
More Main Street Kansas Headlines
Local Sports
Lindor, Ramírez homer as Indians beat Royals 5-4
Olympic gymnast shares knowledge, experience with next generation
Report: Former KU guard Frank Mason agrees to two-way deal with Bucks
Dozier homers in 1st, Royals snap Indians’ 6-game win streak
Royals recall Josh Staumont; Designate Wily Peralta for assignment
More Local Sports Headlines
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather