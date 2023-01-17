WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — From the East Coast, the South, landing in the Midwest, professional artists are coming together in Wichita for this year’s 11th annual Art that Touches Your Heart exhibition.

This year marks the third year that the exhibit has been at Wichita City Arts, with the goal of inspiring the youth through art and African American culture.

“The need for students to have positive involvement and social understanding, we started art that touches your art,” Janice Thacker, the exhibition organizer, said. “Usually, we have student art along with professional artists that come in and explain their style of art and what inspired them.”

Thacker said that she first began the exhibit, with the help of her mentor, after traveling the world and seeing how art shaped different communities.

Today, the exhibit has grown, however, it continues to be a way to bring professionals and amateurs together as teachers and students.

“The need was to inspire to see art as not just a fun thing, but as a profession, there are so many creative ideas that students have because they also have the energy.”

The exhibition runs through Feb. 26. This year’s annual Art that Touches Your Heart art show will run from Feb. 3-5.