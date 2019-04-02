12 weeks later: Wichitans weigh in on New Year's fitness results Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The results are in for the Greater Wichita YMCA's New You 12 Week Challenge.

In January, KSN introduced its viewers to a group of people looking to get fit in 2019.

The group met three times a week with a YMCA trainer. They each completed about 36 workouts.

"We have seen an increase in balance in everyone. I have seen marked increases in strength and endurance. All of our participants have been able to increase their times dramatically in running miles and their muscle mass has increased," said YMCA trainer Joshua Richards.

Richards said all six of his group members have seen improvements. As a group, they have lost a total of 30 pounds since January.

"I am able to lift heavier weights and have more stamina, more endurance, stuff like that. My speed went up on running, so both cardio and strength were improvements," said participant Kate Brecheisen.

Brecheisen, 35, completed the program with Richards. She said she could have been more strict with her diet, but overall she is happy with her results.

She was running a 14-minute mile in January. At the end of March, she was was running about a 10-minute mile.

Brecheisen also lost an inch around her waist and gained strength in her back, shoulders and legs.

"We had an increase of over, about 3 pounds of muscle mass with a decrease of about 2.5 pounds of fat mass," Richards explained about Brecheisen's results.

Overall, Richards said he is pleased with his clients' results, and he looks forward to working with them in the future.

"It shows, at least, they do enjoy what they are getting out of it, and they do enjoy the results they are seeing," Richards said.