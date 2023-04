WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for help to find a missing 12-year-old. They say Marcus Ward is considered a lost juvenile.

Ward is 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 75 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie, a red tank top and black shoes.

Marcus Ward (Photo provided by Wichita Police Department)

He was last seen walking in the 300 block of N. Oliver St. around 11 a.m. Friday.

If you know where he is, call 911 immediately.