Isabella Melendez (Photo provided by Wichita Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking the public to help find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police say Isabella Melendez is a runaway last seen in the 1200 block of S. Terrace, near Lincoln and Oliver.

Melendez is five feet, four inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with black leggings.

If you know where she is, call 911 immediately.

Police also posted the message on Facebook and asked people to share the post.