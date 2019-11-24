12 years after Greensburg, rebuilding as been a mixed success

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – A dozen years after a tornado nearly wiped out Greensburg, city leaders acknowledge that the decision to rebuild as quote “the greenest community in America” has been a mixed success.

The E5 tornado that touched down May 4 2007, killed 11 people and destroyed most of Greensburg.

The Kansas news service is reporting that the decision to rebuild in an environmentally friendly way was to set itself apart from other rural towns.

City administrator, Stacy Barnes acknowledges some expectations at the time were unrealistic but says the town continues to work on projects, and she remains optimistic about the town’s future.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories