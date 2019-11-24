12 years after Greensburg, rebuilding as been a mixed success

GREENSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – A dozen years after a tornado nearly wiped out Greensburg, city leaders acknowledge that the decision to rebuild as quote “the greenest community in America” has been a mixed success.

The E5 tornado that touched down May 4 2007, killed 11 people and destroyed most of Greensburg.

The Kansas news service is reporting that the decision to rebuild in an environmentally friendly way was to set itself apart from other rural towns.

City administrator, Stacy Barnes acknowledges some expectations at the time were unrealistic but says the town continues to work on projects, and she remains optimistic about the town’s future.