13 cows killed when cattle truck was hit by a train

MINNEOLA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thirteen cows were killed on Wednesday when a cattle truck was struck by a train. It happened in Minneola in Clark County.
According to Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr, several emergency crews, EMS, and local volunteers assisted.
There were 107 head of cattle in the truck.
The Kansas Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation of the crash.
