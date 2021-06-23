13 graduating deputies to join Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – New deputies graduated Wednesday evening as they get ready to join the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. Thirteen cadets, who spent the past six months training to become deputies, graduated from the academy.

Deputy Auto Bozarth, the class valedictorian, said he’s ready to hit the ground running. “I don’t know what to expect, I just looking forward to hitting the street and taking it as it comes,” he said.

Bozarth added, “There may have been some obstacles but most of the time anything that wasn’t according to schedule was fixed extremely fast by our mentor and by our sergeant, so we didn’t experience as much of hiccups as we would’ve expected from something coming right out of COVID.”

Bozarth said he wanted be in law enforcement for a long time, and moved to Kansas from Texas. “It just didn’t work out for me in Texas but I joined the sheriff’s office here and it’s been great ever since,” he said.

The deputies will be paired with veterans to go through several weeks of field training.