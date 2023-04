Yojan Hernandez-Garcia (Photo Provided by Wichita Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for help finding a 13-year-old boy. They say Yojan Hernandez-Garcia is a lost juvenile.

He was last seen walking in the 400 block of West Central around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Hernandez-Garcia is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve sweater, blue jeans and white Nike shoes.

If you know where he is, call 911.