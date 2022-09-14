WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Hundreds of motocross racers are in Wichita to compete in a national championship this weekend. They will be joined by a couple hundred more racers competing in a state championship.

The first event involves more than 300 veterans from across the country who will compete in the Vet MX AMA (American Motorcyclist Association) National Championship. The other event is bringing in more than 250 civilian racers to compete in the Kansas AMA State Championship.

Bar 2 Bar MX is hosting both events at its track at 7800 W. 61st Street North, north of Wichita. The track hosted the veterans for the first Vet MX AMA National Championship last year.

2021 Veteran MX Championship (Courtesy Bar 2 Bar MX)

2021 Veteran MX Championship (Courtesy Bar 2 Bar MX)

2021 Veteran MX Championship (Courtesy Bar 2 Bar MX)

2021 Veteran MX Championship (Courtesy Bar 2 Bar MX)

2021 Veteran MX Championship (Courtesy Bar 2 Bar MX)

Bruce Richardson with Bar 2 Bar MX said motocross offers veterans lifestyle enrichment and a recovery solution. In addition, he said it empowers veterans who may be struggling with physical and mental scars of their time in the service.

The Veteran Motocross Foundation started in 2016. It says that motocross taps into the thrill-seeking personality that makes servicemen and women so brave in combat. It says that physical experiences that are thrilling and physically demanding can re-center human brain chemistry, and riding can create feelings of euphoria beyond the power of medicine and drugs.

The event runs from Friday through Sunday, Sept. 16-18. If you want to watch the races, tickets are $30 for a three-day pass or $15 for one day.

On Saturday night, there will be a Quilts of Valor presentation at 7 p.m. Quilts of Valor is a program that makes handmade quilts for service members who have been touched by war. Richardson said up to 45 quilts will be presented to veterans from several wars. He believes it could be the largest Quilts of Valor presentation ever in Kansas.

“We encourage the public to come hang out and talk to these heroes of yesterday and today all weekend long,” Richardson said.