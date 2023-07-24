WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The debate over whether Evergy should raise its rates comes to Wichita this week.

If the rate hike is approved, the average customer in the green area on the map, which includes Wichita, Hutchinson, and Salina, would pay $14.24 more a month. Around 736,000 Evergy customers are in the Kansas Central Region.

The Kansas Corporation Commission will decide whether to approve the rate request after hearing the pros and cons of the plan. The KCC is holding a public hearing about it this Thursday in Wichita.

Thursday, July 27 at 6 p.m.

Wichita State University, Lowe Auditorium

Hughes Metropolitan Complex

5014 E 29th St. North, Wichita, KS

The hearing will include information about the rate hike request and a chance for questions and comments.

The KCC already held similar meetings in Topeka and Overland Park. You can watch those meetings on the KCC YouTube channel. Evergy is seeking a rate hike of about $3.47 a month for its customers in the Kansas Metro region, which is on the Kansas side of Kansas City.

Gina Penzig with Evergy said the company wants to recover investments made to improve service to customers. These improvements include a more reliable and resilient power grid and updated customer service systems.

If you cannot attend the meeting in person, you can join it online via Zoom, but you must register in advance on the KCC’s website. If you want to watch but do not want to comment, you can watch by clicking here.

Other options for commenting are to:

Click here to submit a comment on the KCC website.

Mail a comment to: Kansas Corporation Commission Office 1500 SW Arrowhead Road Topeka, KS 66604-4027

Call the KCC’s Office of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at 785-271-3140 or 800-662-0027.

The deadline to submit a comment is 5 p.m. on Sept. 29.