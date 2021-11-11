14 Quilts of Valor presented to local service members and veterans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fourteen Quilts of Valor were presented to local service members and veterans on Wednesday night.

The National Grange honored members of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion chapters last night during their convention at the Hyatt Regency in Wichita.

Quilts of Valor are given to service members and veterans to cover them with comfort and healing.

“My emotions are all over the map tonight, getting something this absolutely beautiful. My wife is a quilter. This was not a trivial thing to do by any stretch, and it’s absolutely gorgeous, and it means a tremendous amount,” said Navy veteran John Noonan.

Each quilt is handmade by volunteers. Quilts of Valor started in 2003 when a veteran’s mom had a dream. She dreamt of a soldier sitting on his bed in despair, but then he wrapped up in a quilt and found comfort again.

