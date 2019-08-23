Teen accused of pointing gun at girls outside school

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say a 14-year-old boy was arrested after he pointed a loaded gun at a group of girls outside a Wichita elementary school.

Police spokesman Charley Davidson says the boy has been booked into juvenile intake on suspicion of aggravated battery, criminal possession of a firearm by a juvenile and unlawful use of a weapon. No one was hurt.

Davidson says the teen was among a group of five boys and six girls that got into an argument around 4 p.m. Thursday outside Woodman Elementary after leaving a nearby middle school. A school employee called police after witnessing the teen pull out the gun and point it at the girls during the dispute. The school was temporarily locked down while police rushed to the school to apprehend the teen.

