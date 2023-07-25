WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 14-year-old was killed in a shooting near downtown Wichita Monday night.

According to the Wichita Police Department, they received a call at 10:12 p.m. for an unknown call for police in the 600 block of S. Laura.

When officers arrived, they found the shooting victim in the 1100 block of E. Orme.

Police say life-saving efforts were administered, but the victim was pronounced dead.

“Detectives and police officers have been tirelessly investigating this case since last

night and are currently pursuing promising leads,” the WPD said. “Any act of violence, such as this, has a profound effect on the community, and the loss of life is a tragedy that should never be accepted.”

Wichita police are asking anyone with relevant information to reach out to WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282, or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316- 267-2111.

An investigation is ongoing.