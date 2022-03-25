HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — A teenage boy with autism is missing and Hays police are asking for the public’s help to find him.

Camaron Daughhetee, 14, was last seen riding a scooter around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, near the intersection of 14th and Hall, according to police.

Daughhetee was wearing a green bicycle helmet, green sweatshirt, black jeans, glasses, and black crocs.

He is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 107 pounds with blonde hair, and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hays police at 785-625-1011.