WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 14th annual Autumn & Art is this weekend at Bradley Fair, 2000 N. Rock Rd.

The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The Patron Party is from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. The exclusive, ticketed event brings together art enthusiasts in a fun and elegant outdoor environment. There will be food and drinks, as well as entertainment by Sterling Gray. For more information on the Patron Party and to purchase tickets, click here.

A complete schedule of events can be found online.

There will be over 80 artists from across America displaying their plethora of media, from ceramics to wood and everything in between.

The 2023 featured artist is Stephen Smith.

Wichita Festivals says art lovers will have the opportunity to shop for art and grab a drink from the refreshment centers along the parkway and that the show caters to collectors, art enthusiasts, families, and visitors of all ages.

The event is free and open to the public, excluding the Patron Party.