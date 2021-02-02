Roar! $15.1 million capital campaign completion in time for Sedgwick County Zoo’s 50th birthday

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Zoological Society Board of Directors announced Tuesday the completion of their 50th Birthday Campaign raising more than $15.1 million. This campaign is the largest capital fundraising effort in the zoo’s 50-year history.

The board said the capital campaign funds will be utilized toward several projects including a much-needed new Entry Complex to enhance visitor and guest experience, and a new leopard exhibit to take a more active role in the conservation of these endangered animals.

Sedgwick County Zoo said like many other entities during the COVID-19 pandemic, they also faced unprecedented challenges. The zoo’s operating budget took a drastic hit as a result of being closed for more than two months during one of the peak times of the year. The zoo ended 2020 with a deficit of approximately $900,000 with a total attendance of 302,901 as compared to 541,000 in 2019.



The new Entry Complex is in the final stages of construction and is planned to be open in May of this year. Ticketing systems will be expanded allowing guests quick and convenient entry into the zoo. A centralized and streamlined administration area will be located on the second floor of the facility. The gift shop/exit portion of the Entry Complex will provide considerable growth opportunities for retail sales and guest services, including a pet parking area for guests traveling to visit the zoo from out of town.