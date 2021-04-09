15-mile realignment of K-14 in Reno, Rice counties to start soon

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation is about to begin a 15-mile realignment of K-14 in Reno and Rice counties.

The $81.7 million project is expected to start around April 26. Main features will include five overpasses, one underpass, and three interchanges.

The new highway section will be capable of being expanded from two to four lanes. The realigned section will have 8-foot shoulders on both sides.

The new alignment will offer quicker highway travel because motorists will no longer have to pass through Nickerson and Sterling, and the speed limit will be 70 mph. There will be interchanges for people who want to drive into the towns.

Map of the realignment of K-14 in Reno and Rice counties. (Courtesy: Kansas Department of Transportation)

The Reno County portion of the realignment will be 7.34 miles long. It will start 4.45 miles southeast of Nickerson, heading northwest to the Reno/Rice county line.

The Rice County portion will be 8.08 miles long, continuing the realignment from the Reno/Rice county line to just north of the K-96/Avenue T junction.

The project will be worked on at various places along the new route simultaneously.

Traffic will be able to continue using the existing alignment in the two counties. It will only be shifted to the new alignment once the entire new section is complete, which is expected to be by June 16, 2023.