15-year-old dies in car crash in Barton County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A car crash between a Chevrolet Malibu and a tractor-trailer combine unit has left one Barton County teenager dead. The crash happened on Tuesday.

Courtesy: Barton County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, Murphy Woodmansee, 15, was driving his 2013 Chevrolet Malibu south on U.S. Highway 281 close to mile marker 110.5. Woodmansee drifted left of center into the northbound lane when he hit a 2021 Kenworth tractor-trailer combine.

Woodmansee was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kenworth, driven by 62-year-old Sean Guesnier, was loaded with sand at the time of the crash. Guesnier sustained minor injuries from the incident.

It is still unknown what caused Woodmansee to cross left of center. The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories