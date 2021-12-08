15-year-old dies in car crash in Barton County

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A car crash between a Chevrolet Malibu and a tractor-trailer combine unit has left one Barton County teenager dead. The crash happened on Tuesday.

Courtesy: Barton County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, Murphy Woodmansee, 15, was driving his 2013 Chevrolet Malibu south on U.S. Highway 281 close to mile marker 110.5. Woodmansee drifted left of center into the northbound lane when he hit a 2021 Kenworth tractor-trailer combine.

Woodmansee was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kenworth, driven by 62-year-old Sean Guesnier, was loaded with sand at the time of the crash. Guesnier sustained minor injuries from the incident.

It is still unknown what caused Woodmansee to cross left of center. The crash is still under investigation.