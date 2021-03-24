15-year-old boy killed in Cheyenne County crash

CHEYENNE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A crash Wednesday morning in northwest Kansas claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that shortly after 5 a.m., 15-year-old Aiden Patricio-Fernandez was driving southbound on the 1500 block of County Road 14 north of St. Francis in Cheyenne County when he lost control of his 2002 Suburban.

The Suburban left the roadway and went airborne striking a tree in a ditch causing it to turn. Then it struck a second tree on the driver’s side door causing fatal injuries to Patricio-Fernandez.