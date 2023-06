MEADE CO., Kan. (KSNW) — A 15-year-old boy is dead after a crash in Meade County Monday night, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

It happened off K Road West of 23 Road in Meade Co. after 5 p.m.

KHP said the 15-year-old was heading north out of a field on a dirt bike.

A 27-year-old Meade man was heading west on K Road in a truck when he hit the teen coming out of the field, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.

The 15-year-old died from his injuries, the 27-year-old was not hurt.