1500 people make their way through Lunar Leap 50 at Exploration Place

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Here in Wichita the moon landing was celebrated at Exploration Place.

It is called Lunar Leap 50 and featured special hands on activities throughout the building to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the historic event.

“Behind me you can see they’re launching stump rockets, we’ve got crater activities where we’re working with some chemistry,” demonstrated Exploration Place Public Program Manager, Daniel Bateman.

“We’ve got great partners out helping us out Lake Afton is here, we had some folks from McConnell out helping us a little earlier.”

Bateman says about 1500 people showed up for the event this afternoon.