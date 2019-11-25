16 consecutive months of increased passenger traffic at Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – October total passengers were up .91%, enough to make 16 consecutive months of increased traffic at Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport according to flywichita.com.

October’s total passengers were 152,555 which is a new high for the month. Enplanements increased by 1.93% while seats were up only .6%; flights are full.

Total air cargo was down 2.43% for the month but is up 5.79% year-to-date. For October, food and gift receipts were up 10.45%, rental cars up 8.31%, and parking revenue up 4.64%.

Highlights for the month:

American had the largest increase during October with enplanements increasing 14% over Oct. 2018.

American also had the biggest increase in capacity in October, with a 15.2% increase in seats and 9.1% increase in flights compared to October 2018.

Overall, October available flights were down 1.4% but available seats were up .6%.

Average load factor in October was 86%

For the month, enplanements were up 1.93%; deplanements were down .10%, and total passengers were up .91%.

October total passengers – 152,555 – set an all-time high for the month. The previous record occurred in 2018 with 151,180 total passengers.

Year to date: enplanements are up 5.92%, deplanements are up 5.44%; total passengers are up 5.68%

Airport statistical reports can be found in Airport Business.

October 2019 Passenger Traffic

AIRLINE OCT. 2019 OCT. 2018 # Difference % Difference Alaska 4,281 4,122 159 4% Allegiant 5,264 5,111 153 3% American 41,271 35,450 5,821 14% Delta 32,225 30,990 1,235 4% Frontier 4,072 3,942 130 3% Southwest 26,422 27,389 -967 -4% United 39,020 44,095 -5,074 -13% Charters – 81 -81 -100% TOTAL 152,555 151,180 1,375 1%

