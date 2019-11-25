16 consecutive months of increased passenger traffic at Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – October total passengers were up .91%, enough to make 16 consecutive months of increased traffic at Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport according to flywichita.com.

October’s total passengers were 152,555 which is a new high for the month. Enplanements increased by 1.93% while seats were up only .6%; flights are full.

Total air cargo was down 2.43% for the month but is up 5.79% year-to-date. For October, food and gift receipts were up 10.45%, rental cars up 8.31%, and parking revenue up 4.64%.

Highlights for the month:

  • American had the largest increase during October with enplanements increasing 14% over Oct. 2018. 
  • American also had the biggest increase in capacity in October, with a 15.2% increase in seats and 9.1% increase in flights compared to October 2018.
  • Overall, October available flights were down 1.4% but available seats were up .6%.
  • Average load factor in October was 86%
  • For the month, enplanements were up 1.93%; deplanements were down .10%, and total passengers were up .91%.
  • October total passengers – 152,555 – set an all-time high for the month.  The previous record occurred in 2018 with 151,180 total passengers.
  • Year to date:  enplanements are up 5.92%, deplanements are up 5.44%; total passengers are up 5.68%

October 2019 Passenger Traffic

AIRLINEOCT. 2019OCT. 2018# Difference% Difference
Alaska4,2814,1221594%
Allegiant5,2645,1111533%
American41,27135,4505,82114%
Delta32,22530,9901,2354%
Frontier4,0723,9421303%
Southwest26,42227,389-967-4%
United39,02044,095-5,074-13%
Charters81-81-100%
TOTAL152,555151,1801,3751%

