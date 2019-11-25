16 consecutive months of increased passenger traffic at Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – October total passengers were up .91%, enough to make 16 consecutive months of increased traffic at Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport according to flywichita.com.
October’s total passengers were 152,555 which is a new high for the month. Enplanements increased by 1.93% while seats were up only .6%; flights are full.
Total air cargo was down 2.43% for the month but is up 5.79% year-to-date. For October, food and gift receipts were up 10.45%, rental cars up 8.31%, and parking revenue up 4.64%.
Highlights for the month:
- American had the largest increase during October with enplanements increasing 14% over Oct. 2018.
- American also had the biggest increase in capacity in October, with a 15.2% increase in seats and 9.1% increase in flights compared to October 2018.
- Overall, October available flights were down 1.4% but available seats were up .6%.
- Average load factor in October was 86%
- For the month, enplanements were up 1.93%; deplanements were down .10%, and total passengers were up .91%.
- October total passengers – 152,555 – set an all-time high for the month. The previous record occurred in 2018 with 151,180 total passengers.
- Year to date: enplanements are up 5.92%, deplanements are up 5.44%; total passengers are up 5.68%
Airport statistical reports can be found in Airport Business.
October 2019 Passenger Traffic
|AIRLINE
|OCT. 2019
|OCT. 2018
|# Difference
|% Difference
|Alaska
|4,281
|4,122
|159
|4%
|Allegiant
|5,264
|5,111
|153
|3%
|American
|41,271
|35,450
|5,821
|14%
|Delta
|32,225
|30,990
|1,235
|4%
|Frontier
|4,072
|3,942
|130
|3%
|Southwest
|26,422
|27,389
|-967
|-4%
|United
|39,020
|44,095
|-5,074
|-13%
|Charters
|–
|81
|-81
|-100%
|TOTAL
|152,555
|151,180
|1,375
|1%
