WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The annual April burn ban is now in effect for 16 Kansas counties. The definition of the burn ban can depend on where you live.

In Wichita, it means no burning in chimineas and fire pits and no burning of trees and brush from land clearing, crop residues, construction debris and yard waste.

In Sedgwick County, it means no brush pile burns, firefighter training, lagoon burns, and similar small open burns.

The 16 counties in the ban are Sedgwick, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Geary, Greenwood, Johnson, Lyon, Marion, Morris, Pottawatomie, Riley, Wabaunsee and Wyandotte. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment oversees the ban and what it includes, but each location can issue additional restrictions.

The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) will enforce an open burning ban during April. As a result, no new burn permits will be issued and all previously issued burn permits will be suspended until at least May 1. Live fire training will also be suspended during this time.

This ban does not include outdoor cooking apparatuses, ceremonial fires, or open burning for crop, range, pasture, and wildlife or watershed management.

The state regulations are part of the Kansas Flint Hills Smoke Management Plan. This plan was implemented to address concerns that smoke from Flint Hills’ agricultural burning during April impacts urban areas by significantly increasing ozone levels, specifically in the Wichita and Kansas City areas.

The City says ozone is the number one air quality challenge it faces, and staying in compliance with national ozone standards is crucial.

“Flint Hills agricultural burning can cause Wichita air to be at risk of exceeding those standards, which can not only be unhealthy for residents but result in hefty fines,” Wichita Public Works and Utilities Director Alan King said.

These exceedances could cause the region to go out of attainment and violate regulations set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). A “nonattainment” designation could cost businesses and residents millions of dollars due to increased regulations.

In addition to financial impacts, high ozone levels can present risks to public health.

The City urges residents to do their part to Be Air Aware and reduce ozone by complying with the April burn ban.

For more information on Wichita’s air quality, visit BeAirAwareKS.org, wichita.gov or follow City of Wichita social media accounts for air quality forecasts and updates.

Sedgwick County says it will not issue any new open burn permits in April. Any current permit holders have to wait until May 1 to burn. The ban includes all open burning of any waste, including vegetation and wood waste, structures, or other material on any premises.

Exceptions to the open burn ban include pasture, crop, range and wildlife or watershed management. The

allowed burning operations will still require a valid permit from Sedgwick County Fire District 1.

Burn permits may be requested online at sedgwickcounty.org/fire or by calling 316-660-3473.

Click here to read the Kansas Department of Health and Environment open burning regulations (K.A.R. 28-19-645 through K.A.R. 28-19-648).

If you have any questions, call your local government offices or fire department.