WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A commencement ceremony on Thursday night saw a new class of 17 detention deputies ready to start their jobs for the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

The new deputies said they are relieved and excited after making it through seven weeks of training, but they’re sad to have to split up.

“It’s bittersweet like we did it, but now it’s like the real thing,” Deputy Nieka Raspberry said. “And we got to split up now, not seeing each other every day.”

The graduates will now start several weeks of field training, working as partners with veteran deputies in the detention facility.