17-year-old dies following apartment fire in west Wichita

by: The Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl died from smoke inhalation after she was unable to escape a fire in west Wichita on Friday, said Jose Ocadiz from the Wichita Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. in the  3000 block of W. Newell Street.

Officials say the fire started in the kitchen after a burner was left on and a pan with grease caught fire. Firefighters found the girl unresponsive in her grandmother’s room, which is where the deadbolt key was kept.

She died later at a hospital. Officials estimate the fire caused $40,000 damage to the building and $20,000 damage to the contents.

