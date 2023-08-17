WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department announced that a firefighter has died.

Brian Konecny died on Tuesday. He was with the WFD for over 17 years and was an engine driver for most of that time, the department said.

The Wichita Firefighters – IAFF LOCAL 135 said Konecny battled cancer.

The union said, “Brian was an easy going, fun loving guy who made you feel comfortable to be around. He never had a bad word to say about anyone. Truly one of the nicest people you’d ever want to meet. We are so devastated and sad. But, we will continue to do our jobs in honor of him and his family. God Speed Brian. We’re gonna miss you.”

Konecny leaves behind a wife and son.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 21, at Cozine Life Events Center, 11500 E. 21st St. N.