GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Six people have been arrested after an 18-year-old man was beaten and seriously injured late Wednesday night.

Garden City police officers went to the 400 block of Davis Street after learning of a possible fight in progress just after 11 p.m.

They found the 18-year-old victim. He was taken to St. Catherine Hospital and then flown to Colorado due to the extent of his injuries.

The Garden City Police Department said the investigation led them to six people. Officers arrested a 24-year-old man, a 23-year-old man, an 18-year-old man, two 18-year-old women, and a 16-year-old boy.

Police allege that the three men were jailed on suspicion of aggravated battery, interference with law enforcement officers and contributing to a child’s misconduct.

Police are requesting a charge of interference with law enforcement and contributing to a child’s misconduct for one of the women. They are seeking a charge of interference with law enforcement for the other woman.

The 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery and then released to his parents.