18-year-old dies following rollover crash in Haskell County

HASKELL COUNTY, (KSNW) – An 18-year-old Holcomb man was killed in a rollover crash late Wednesday night.

According to a KHP crash report, the driver, Johnnie Trevor Coates, was heading northbound on County Road FF when he left the roadway. His Ford Taurus’ tires began to rotate on all fours in a clockwise direction and rolled over an unknown amount of times, according to the report. Coates was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.