18-year-old ejected from car, suspected serious injuries

PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A crash at 1:25 a.m. in Pawnee County has left an 18-year-old Macksville teen in serious condition.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Joshua Mooney was about three miles north of Macksville, heading north on 40th Avenue, when he lost control and drove into a ditch. He then came back on the road, went into the ditch on the other side of the road, rolled several times, and was thrown from the 2007 Mustang he was driving.

According to authorities, the teen was not wearing a seatbelt. He was transported to the hospital with “suspected serious injuries.”

The accident happened just north of the Pawnee/Stafford county line.