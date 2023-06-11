WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Maley Hansen graduated from Wichita North High School, and 10 days later, she was opening up the doors to her new business “ICY-T.”

“To actually open the doors the first day and be like, ‘Oh, this was all me,'” Hansen said. “Like it is really kind of a surreal feeling.”

She initially came up with the plan for her Youth Entrepreneurship class in her junior year of high school. Then, she went on to win the Wichita Youth Urban Entrepreneurship Challenge and the Kansas Entrepreneurship Challenge.

Initially, Hansen wasn’t planning on making her business idea into a reality.

“I kind of just kind of wrote it for those things and was just doing it for that and wasn’t really planning on making that actually happen,” Hansen said.

But, the perfect location became available.

“The park and the pool was like less than a mile away from where we’re at, and I remember hanging out there with my siblings, and I’m like, guys, we should go get snow cones,” Hansen said. “And I did the quick little Google search and realized that the closest places are like 15 minutes away from here. “

Hansen has been working for years and saved up money.

“I had to buy all the supplies, I had to buy the machine for it, all the syrups, all the containers, the point of sale system,” Hansen said.

Her business plan prepared her to open the business, but she also had a lot to learn.

“I also remember like sitting at my computer and being like, how do I register my business through the state?” Hansen said.

Hansen is attending Wichita State University in the fall and will continue to run her business.

“Now that I’ve like opened my first business, I could totally see myself doing like the next one, the next one next one, just as the ideas come,” Hansen said.

Her mentor Julianna Phillips owns the Clifton Collective in Clifton Square.

“It’s very inspiring for me to witness and see somebody who’s so young, so determined, have so much passion,” Phillips said. “It’s really, really cool. Seeing young folks like Maley take their vision and their idea, bring it to life.”

She says every local business has a story behind it.

“Shop local, shop small because you never know, you might be supporting an 18-year-old kid launching their first biz,” Phillips said.