The 297th Basic Training Class at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center. (Courtesy: The University of Kansas)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Nineteen new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Aug. 19 at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium.

Kalaeb Bratton, game warden with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, was the graduating class president.

The speaker for the ceremony was Todd Ackerman, director of the Augusta Department of Public Safety. Michael Satterlee, KLETC senior instructor of police, was the class coordinator for the 297th Basic Training Class.

Bratton was named to the Director’s Honor Roll and given the Larry Welch Academic Award for having the highest total average on the written exams within the class. His final average was 95.7%. Officer Mitchell May of the Hutchinson Police Department was recognized during the ceremony for his firearms proficiency as the class “Top Shot.”

Graduates receive certificates of course completion from KLETC and Kansas law enforcement certification from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, the state’s law enforcement licensing authority. The training course fulfills the state requirement for law enforcement training. Classroom lectures and hands-on applications help train officers to solve the increasingly complex problems they face in the line of duty.

Established by the Kansas Legislature in 1968, KLETC trains the majority of municipal, county, and state law enforcement officers in Kansas and oversees the training of the remaining officers at seven authorized and certified academy programs operated by local law enforcement agencies and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

About 300 officers enroll annually in KLETC 14-week basic training programs. KLETC offers continuing education and specialized training to over 10,000 Kansas officers each year. KLETC is located one mile west and one mile south of Yoder, near Hutchinson, and is a division of the University of Kansas Lifelong & Professional Education.

The graduates, who began their training in April 2022, represented multiple municipal, county and state law enforcement agencies from across Kansas. Graduates are listed below by county and agency:

Allen

John Walker, Allen County Sheriff’s Office

Barton

Derrick Brown, Ellinwood Police Department

Butler

Nicklas Cline, Rose Hill Police Department

Samantha Cosby, Augusta Department of Public Safety

Blake Elsen, Andover Police Department

Tyler Smith, Augusta Department of Public Safety

Cowley

Jeni McGee, Arkansas City Police Department

Dickinson

Matthews Asmus, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office

Ellis

Brevin LaBarge, Hays Police Department

Ford

Michael Imel, Dodge City Police Department

Geary

Jared Johnson, Junction City Police Department

Harvey

Charles Jefferis, Newton Police Department

Leavenworth

Alexis Solis, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office

Pratt

Kalaeb Bratton, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks

Reno

Mitchell May, Hutchinson Police Department

Pearson Schrag, Hutchinson Police Department

Riley

Michael Riffelmacher, Kansas State University Police Department

Shawnee