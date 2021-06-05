19-year-old arrested after early morning stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police confirm one person was injured and another arrested. The arrest followed a stabbing early Saturday morning near the 500 block of E. Marion St..

Wichita police investigators say 19-year-old, Mykala Mcalpine, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery after a 19-year-old man was sent to an area hospital with stab wounds just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the suspect and victim knew each other and the case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office as early as Monday.

