GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A young Garden City man is in the hospital after his vehicle crashed into a light pole and tree early Saturday.

The Garden City Police Department, the Garden City Fire Department, and Finney County EMS got the call of a crash near Main Street and Fulton Street just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found an SUV with extensive front-end damage in the 300 block of N. 8th St. They said it appeared to have hit a light pole and a tree.

They say the driver, Alexander Samuel Martinez, 19, was in the front seat, not wearing a seat belt. First responders got him out of the vehicle and took him to St. Catherine’s Hospital for treatment. Due to the extent of his injuries, he was then flown to a Colorado hospital.

Police say it appears Martinez was headed south in the 400 block of N. 8th St. when his SUV veered off the road and onto a sidewalk before striking the utility pole. The SUV kept going, hit a tree, then spun back onto the road.

Police say their investigation is not finished yet.