WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to their website, JTM Foods, LLC says a $1,000 sign-on bonus is available for full-time new hires, according to policy requirements.

President and Chief Executive Officer for JTM Foods Monty Pooley says the company has opportunities for several levels of experience that people have.

“The way I like to look at it is we’ve got opportunities for several levels of folks within the organization,” said Pooley. “We’ve got first-level work for individuals who have never worked in the manufacturing facility before, and then what that offers up is an opportunity for those who want to get into supervisor roles, get into shift management. We’ve got maintenance positions that are much more technical. We’ve got logistics. So, we have shipping opportunities, and then we also have marketing, and we’ll have some HR opportunities here in Wichita as well.”

As of Tuesday, Aug. 29, job opportunities at JTM Foods in Wichita that are listed on their website include:

JTM Foods has the salary description for the positions of production supervisor from $19 to $22, production associate from $14 to $20 per hour based on role and experience and maintenance technician from $19 to $26 per hour.

JTM Foods plans to hire 150 employees for its new facility in Wichita.

Pooley says in the future, he sees even more growth in Wichita.

“I walk around this facility, and part of me feels just extraordinarily good about what we’ve been able to build,” said Pooley. “And then I look at the other part of the facility and know that we have a lot more opportunity to grow demand, grow jobs and grow here in Wichita.”

Those hired on at JTM Foods in Wichita will be making JJ’s Bakery Pies, or “hand-held snack pies.”

For more details on job opportunities at JTM Foods in Wichita, click here.