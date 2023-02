WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some in Wichita felt an earthquake late Saturday night. According to the Kansas Geological Survey, the 2.2 magnitude quake happened around 11:48 p.m.

It was centered just northwest of Douglas and Rock Road in east Wichita.

Geologists say earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest that are felt by humans and that damage is not likely from earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.