2.6 magnitude quake reported in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some in Wichita felt another earthquake Wednesday morning.

The Kansas Geological Survey reported the 2.6 magnitude quake was felt at 9 a.m. It was centered near Central and Greenwich. You can view it on the map.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said an earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 3.0 rattled parts of Wichita. No serious damages or injuries were initially reported after the quake.

This is the fifth earthquake of 2.0 magnitude or more reported in the Wichita area in the last two weeks.