WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was registered Thursday afternoon and shook parts of northeast Wichita, according to the Kansas Geological Survey.

According to the Kansas Geological Survey(KGS), the shake happened around 4:30 p.m. near North Greenwich.

There were no major reports of damage.

The KGS also reported an earthquake in Barber County Thursday just before 2 p.m.

It was registered as a 2 magnitude earthquake.