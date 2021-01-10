Earthquakes hit outside Wellington near the town of Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita-area saw several earthquakes Sunday.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.8 magnitude seven miles northeast of Mayfield after midnight. Another occurred later in the day and was measured a 2.7. Mayfield is west of Wellington.

Wichita has experienced several recent earthquakes, including more than five that occurred on Dec. 19.

If you feel an earthquake, report it to the USGS by clicking here.