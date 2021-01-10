Earthquakes hit outside Wellington near the town of Mayfield

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

MAYFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita-area saw several earthquakes Sunday.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.8 magnitude seven miles northeast of Mayfield after midnight. Another occurred later in the day and was measured a 2.7. Mayfield is west of Wellington.

Wichita has experienced several recent earthquakes, including more than five that occurred on Dec. 19.

If you feel an earthquake, report it to the USGS by clicking here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories