2-alarm ‘heavy fire’ at northeast Wichita duplex

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a “heavy fire” at a northeast Wichita duplex Sunday night.

The 2-alarm fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of East 13th Street North. That’s just East of Hillside and 13th.

When crews arrived, neighbors warned them there were people trapped inside. They were able to get the fire out in just ten minutes, and found no one was inside the duplex.

The Red Cross is helping two adults displaced by the fire. No on was injured, and the cause is under investigation.

