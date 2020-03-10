2 arrested for allegedly stealing after-prom prizes from Greensburg storage unit

GREENSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office announced they arrested two suspects after dozens of electronics were stolen from a storage unit holding Kiowa County High School’s “After-Prom” prizes.

Ryan Patrick McPhil Clark, 33, and Courtney Windholz, 19, have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, theft, and burglary.

As previously reported, thousands of dollars worth of electronics were stolen from students at Kiowa County High School.

The items were for after-prom, an event at the high school that gives students something to do following the dance to keep kids away from drug and alcohol-related parties and a chance to get items for college.

Officials said the event’s organizer went out to her storage unit to put another prize with the rest, soon realizing it was a different lock. After opening the units, she found all of the items were gone.

There were some items that we sold, but the students will be able to get most items back.

Tune in on KSN News at 5 and 6 p.m. to learn more about how the students are feeling.

LATEST STORIES:



