Live Now
Watch live: 2020 New Year celebrations around the world

2 charged in Wichita woman’s murder

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Ahmad Bey and Vanessa Waner

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man and woman were charged Tuesday in the death of 41-year-old Melinda Sprague.

Thirty-nine-year-old Ahmad Bey and 34-year-old Vanessa Waner were both charged.

Bey was charged with first-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon. His bond has been set at $500,000. His next court appearance is set for Jan. 16.

Waner was charged with unlawfully conceal, destroy or materially alter evidence in the case of first-degree murder and interference with a law enforcement officer. Her bond is set at $100,000

Wichita police say a coworker reported Melinda Sprague missing at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24 when she did not arrive at work.

Officers located Sprague’s missing vehicle on Thursday in the 1500 block of East Harry. Her body was found in the vehicle.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories