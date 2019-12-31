2 charged in Wichita woman’s murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man and woman were charged Tuesday in the death of 41-year-old Melinda Sprague.

Thirty-nine-year-old Ahmad Bey and 34-year-old Vanessa Waner were both charged.

Bey was charged with first-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon. His bond has been set at $500,000. His next court appearance is set for Jan. 16.

Waner was charged with unlawfully conceal, destroy or materially alter evidence in the case of first-degree murder and interference with a law enforcement officer. Her bond is set at $100,000

Wichita police say a coworker reported Melinda Sprague missing at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24 when she did not arrive at work.

Officers located Sprague’s missing vehicle on Thursday in the 1500 block of East Harry. Her body was found in the vehicle.

LATEST STORIES: