WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two children and four adults were injured in a crash involving a Toyota Prius and Ford F-150 south of Claflin.

It happened just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Kansas Highway 156 and Northeast 130th Avenue.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said a southbound Toyota Prius, driven by a 32-year-old Claflin man, failed to stop a sign at K-156.

A Ford F-150 driven by a 55-year-old Manhattan woman could not stop and collided with the Prius.

The driver of the Prius and two children, ages 1 and 3, were transported to KU Med Center in Great Bend. The driver and 1-year-old were later taken to a Wichita hospital with serious injuries.

The F-150’s driver and two passengers, ages 82 and 59, were taken to KU Med Center with non-life-threatening injuries.