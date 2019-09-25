2 children thrown from SUV in rollover

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – Liberal police said two children were thrown from an SUV during a rollover Tuesday. It happened at about 6:26 p.m. in the 600 block of East 2nd Street.

Multiple people reported that two children had been thrown from a Chevy Tahoe, and the driver was possibly intoxicated and trying to leave. When officers arrived, they took a 25-year-old woman into custody who was trying to flee.

A 3-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy were both thrown from the vehicle. Both suffered minor injuries and were treated and released. Another 5-year-old boy and woman were not injured.

Officers determined that the driver was traveling westbound on East 2nd Street at a high rate of speed when she lost control, left the roadway and struck a fence before the SUV rolled.

An affidavit was forwarded to the Seward County Attorney’s Office seeking charges of DUI, reckless driving, driving without a driver’s license, three counts of aggravated child endangerment, three counts of no child restraint, leaving the scene of an accident and two counts of aggravated battery while DUI.

