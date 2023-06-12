First responders deal with two crashes on eastbound Kellogg around the I-135 interchange and Washington, June 12, 2023. (Courtesy WichWay.org)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Monday morning rush hour came to a crawl on eastbound Kellogg. Police were on the scene of two crashes around 8 a.m.

One of the crashes was at Kellogg and Washington. The other was closer to the Interstate 135 interchange. Sedgwick County dispatchers say several vehicles were involved in the crashes, but there are no injuries.

First responders deal with two crashes on eastbound Kellogg around the I-135 interchange and Washington, June 12, 2023. One of the crashes can be seen under the walking bridge. The other one is seen just beyond the bridge. (Courtesy WichWay.org)

At one point, eastbound traffic was down to one lane and traffic backed up as far west as Southwest Boulevard. But by 8:45 a.m., more lanes opened, and the traffic delays shortened.

Shortly after 9 a.m., the vehicles involved in the crashes were cleared away, and normal traffic resumed.