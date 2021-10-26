1 dead, 2 injured following train vs. truck crash northwest of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead following a crash involving a train and a truck. The crash took place just after 3 p.m. Tuesday just north of 53rd St N. and 135th St W.
According to dispatchers, one person died as a result of the crash. One person was critically injured, and another suffered serious injuries.
Nearly 1,500 gallons of diesel leaked from the engine. Hazmat was called to assist.
KSN has a crew at the crash. We will provide more information as it becomes available on KSN News at 5 and KSN.com.