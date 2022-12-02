Authorities are working a crash that injured two people at McLean and Museum Boulevard on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two men were injured in a two-vehicle crash west of downtown. It happened Friday around 10:30 a.m. at Seneca Street and Museum Boulevard, according to the Wichita Fire Department.

Wichita Police Department Sgt. Troy Nedbalek said witnesses saw one vehicle allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed on northbound Seneca before the crash. The driver failed to make the curve and ended up hitting the other vehicle coming from the Cowtown area.

“He ended up jumping the curb several feet before the intersection and then slamming head-first into the other car, hitting them head-on,” Nedbalek said.

One of the men was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The other was upgraded to serious condition.

The intersection will remain closed for several hours as police investigate.

Police said the intersection has had a lot of crashes in the past.

“People are unaware of this curve. We have had some fatalities at this intersection before. I don’t know if it is not paying attention or if they are driving too fast for the conditions. At this curve, it is 30 mph for a reason,” Nedbalek added.