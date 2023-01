WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were critically injured in a mobile home fire Thursday morning.

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. at a mobile home in the 2100 block of W. MacArthur. It is near the Meridian and MacArthur.

Fire crews from the Wichita Fire Department and Sedgwick County Fire District 1 arrived and found flames coming from the home.

Two people escaped and were taken to the hospital with critical injuries and smoke inhalation.

The fire is now under control.