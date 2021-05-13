2 days of Shocker commencement, 2 options to watch

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita State University commencement ceremonies are this Friday and Saturday, May 14 and 15, at Charles Koch Arena.
The school says 3,500 Shocker students are eligible to take part – students who had their graduation ceremonies postponed because of the pandemic and this year’s spring and summer graduates.
They were given the option to choose in-person or virtual commencement. All six ceremonies will be livestreamed.
Each graduate was given six guest tickets with assigned seating. The graduates and guests at the in-person ceremonies do not have to wear masks, but it is encouraged.
Ceremony times and livestream links
- Ceremony 1: Friday at 9 a.m.
- Ceremony 2: Friday at 12:30 p.m.
- Ceremony 3: Friday at 4 p.m.
- Ceremony 4: Saturday at 9 a.m.
- Ceremony 5: Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
- Ceremony 6: Saturday at 4 p.m.
What to expect
- Degrees will be conferred before graduates begin to cross the stage, students will stand to be recognized
- After degrees have been conferred, graduates will go to the stage to be recognized in a continuous flow
- They will process up both ramps simultaneously and down center stairs unless they have mobility issues
- Student’s name, degree, and academic honors will be displayed on the Jumbotron as they cross the stage
- There will be no handshakes or other physical contact with graduates on stage or off
- Streamer cannons will be fired at the end of each ceremony
- There will be no graduate or faculty processional
Do not bring
- Drugs and alcohol
- Outside food and drink
- Weapons of any kind
- Noisemakers
- Laser pointers
- Flash/professional photography, detachable lenses, monopods, tripods, selfie sticks
- Animals, except for guide and service dogs
- Strollers, infant car seats, baby carriers
- Seat cushions larger than 14″x14″x6″
- Computers and tablets larger than 14″x14″x6″
For more information, visit Wichita.edu.