2 days of Shocker commencement, 2 options to watch

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita State University commencement ceremonies are this Friday and Saturday, May 14 and 15, at Charles Koch Arena.

The school says 3,500 Shocker students are eligible to take part – students who had their graduation ceremonies postponed because of the pandemic and this year’s spring and summer graduates.

They were given the option to choose in-person or virtual commencement. All six ceremonies will be livestreamed.

Each graduate was given six guest tickets with assigned seating. The graduates and guests at the in-person ceremonies do not have to wear masks, but it is encouraged.

Ceremony times and livestream links

What to expect

  • Degrees will be conferred before graduates begin to cross the stage, students will stand to be recognized
  • After degrees have been conferred, graduates will go to the stage to be recognized in a continuous flow
  • They will process up both ramps simultaneously and down center stairs unless they have mobility issues
  • Student’s name, degree, and academic honors will be displayed on the Jumbotron as they cross the stage
  • There will be no handshakes or other physical contact with graduates on stage or off
  • Streamer cannons will be fired at the end of each ceremony
  • There will be no graduate or faculty processional

Do not bring

  • Drugs and alcohol
  • Outside food and drink
  • Weapons of any kind
  • Noisemakers
  • Laser pointers
  • Flash/professional photography, detachable lenses, monopods, tripods, selfie sticks
  • Animals, except for guide and service dogs
  • Strollers, infant car seats, baby carriers
  • Seat cushions larger than 14″x14″x6″
  • Computers and tablets larger than 14″x14″x6″

For more information, visit Wichita.edu.

