2 days of Shocker commencement, 2 options to watch

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita State University commencement ceremonies are this Friday and Saturday, May 14 and 15, at Charles Koch Arena.

The school says 3,500 Shocker students are eligible to take part – students who had their graduation ceremonies postponed because of the pandemic and this year’s spring and summer graduates.

They were given the option to choose in-person or virtual commencement. All six ceremonies will be livestreamed.

Each graduate was given six guest tickets with assigned seating. The graduates and guests at the in-person ceremonies do not have to wear masks, but it is encouraged.

Ceremony times and livestream links

What to expect

Degrees will be conferred before graduates begin to cross the stage, students will stand to be recognized

After degrees have been conferred, graduates will go to the stage to be recognized in a continuous flow

They will process up both ramps simultaneously and down center stairs unless they have mobility issues

Student’s name, degree, and academic honors will be displayed on the Jumbotron as they cross the stage

There will be no handshakes or other physical contact with graduates on stage or off

Streamer cannons will be fired at the end of each ceremony

There will be no graduate or faculty processional

Do not bring

Drugs and alcohol

Outside food and drink

Weapons of any kind

Noisemakers

Laser pointers

Flash/professional photography, detachable lenses, monopods, tripods, selfie sticks

Animals, except for guide and service dogs

Strollers, infant car seats, baby carriers

Seat cushions larger than 14″x14″x6″

Computers and tablets larger than 14″x14″x6″

For more information, visit Wichita.edu.